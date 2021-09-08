Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Rex Robert Kahler
1977 - 2021
BORN
1977
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy
Richmond, VA
KAHLER, Rex Robert, 43, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2021. Rex was preceded in death by his brother, Casey Ross Kahler. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Shawna; two sons, Gavin and Rafe Kahler; mother, Lizabeth Anne Kahler; father, Craig Robert Kahler; brother, Aaron Kahler; sister, Lisa Green; many nieces, nephews, friends; and his loyal canine companion, Lester.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation afterwards on September 9, 2021 at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. All are welcome. The family will receive friends at a gathering in Rex's honor, with food provided, following the service at Bryan Park, 4308 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23227, Pavilion #3. It will begin immediately following the service.

"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
9
Visitation
Bryan Park
4308 Hermitage Road, Richmond, VA
Sep
9
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
