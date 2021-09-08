KAHLER, Rex Robert, 43, of Glen Allen, Va., went to be with the Lord on August 29, 2021. Rex was preceded in death by his brother, Casey Ross Kahler. He is survived and will be dearly missed by his beloved wife, Shawna; two sons, Gavin and Rafe Kahler; mother, Lizabeth Anne Kahler; father, Craig Robert Kahler; brother, Aaron Kahler; sister, Lisa Green; many nieces, nephews, friends; and his loyal canine companion, Lester.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. with visitation afterwards on September 9, 2021 at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Parkway, Richmond, Va. 23294. All are welcome. The family will receive friends at a gathering in Rex's honor, with food provided, following the service at Bryan Park, 4308 Hermitage Road, Richmond, Va. 23227, Pavilion #3. It will begin immediately following the service.



"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith." - 2 Timothy 4:7



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 8, 2021.