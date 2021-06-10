To the Ross family. Your neighbors are feeling the loss of your beautiful, loving and compassionate daughter Rhonda. She will truly be missed. Our spiritual creator will comfort you in the midnight hour, soothe your soul and dry every tear. Rhonda was very friendly, respectful and kind. Her smile would glow in your spirit. Her personality was so peaceful. We will miss her greatly. However, no one will miss her more than her wonderful parents. When l lift up my hands in prayer, along with our community that your family shares with us, the creator's saving power will last forever. Lovingly Submitted

Shirley Shannon June 12, 2021