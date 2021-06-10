To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Scott's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
RIP RHONDA. PRAYER'S FOR. YOUR FAMILY AT THIS VERY DIFFICULT TIME LOVE AUNT SHUCK
Shirley Miranda
Family
June 22, 2021
RIP RHONDA WE WILL MISS YOU LOVE JAY and Brandon (cousins)
Jay and Brandon Ross
Family
June 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Scott's Funeral Home
June 16, 2021
My most sincere condolences to the family of Rhonda Ross. You are in my thoughts and prayers. Words can´t express how shocked and saddened I am to hear of her passing. A beautiful and genuine soul and a kind spirit who will be sorely missed but always remembered.
Jilldra Moore
Friend
June 16, 2021
I don´t know how to feel at this moment. You were truly a gem. Rest in heavenly peace. My sincere condolences to the family.
Tarsha Brown
June 14, 2021
My dearset niecein love and spirit. God will embrace and hold you in his loving arms. You will be missed byour family and the many you have inspired. RIP my angel. Love Aunt Brenda
Brenda L Ross
Family
June 14, 2021
I´m at a loss for words and still shocked that you are gone! I´m going to miss our conversations and you making me laugh. Rhonda, you were truly a genuine, honest person. I´m glad I had the chance to work with you, get to know you and become friends. I will miss you dearly!
Yolanda M Johnson
Work
June 12, 2021
I am very much heartbroken to hear of Rhonda's passing. We worked together for many years and she was a dear friend. My deepest condolences to her family. May you rest in peace my sweet friend.
With Love
Kay Malhotra
Kay Malhotra
Work
June 12, 2021
To the Ross family. Your neighbors are feeling the loss of your beautiful, loving and compassionate daughter Rhonda. She will truly be missed. Our spiritual creator will comfort you in the midnight hour, soothe your soul and dry every tear. Rhonda was very friendly, respectful and kind. Her smile would glow in your spirit. Her personality was so peaceful. We will miss her greatly. However, no one will miss her more than her wonderful parents. When l lift up my hands in prayer, along with our community that your family shares with us, the creator's saving power will last forever.
Lovingly Submitted
Shirley Shannon
June 12, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Ross family. I am truly saddened to learn of Rhonda passing. She was kind and a delight to work with. She certainly knew how to keep a crowd laughing that´s for sure! May the Lord keep you and comfort you during this time.
Tamore Brown
Work
June 12, 2021
I find myself at a loss for words and in complete disbelief. A beautiful soul has gone away from here far too soon. Rhonda, I will miss our hilarious conversations with you rolling back in your chair to my desk to tell me something funny or us rushing over to Tams desk to buy up all the party mix. Sending much love and light to the Ross family you all are in my thoughts and prayers!
CW
Work
June 12, 2021
Please accept my warmest condolences, I´m sending thoughts of peace and courage your way.
The LORD lift up His countenance upon you, and give you peace." - Numbers 6:26
Angela Bellinger
Work
June 12, 2021
I am heartbroken to hear of Rhonda's passing. We worked together for many years and she was a dear friend.
My deepest condolences to her family. May you rest in peace my sweet friend.
Marie Fleming
June 12, 2021
Sending Prayers and my Condolences to Rhonda's family. Rhonda always kept us laughing at work. Rhonda will be missed dearly.
Leticia Edmonds
Work
June 12, 2021
Deepest sympathy to Rhonda´s family in this time of sorrow. I worked with Rhonda and she was such a sweet and kind person. We would trade stories about our favorite HGTV shows at work. She will definitely be missed by many.
Judy Green
June 11, 2021
My condolences and warmest sympathies to the family and friends of Rhonda. She was a joy to work with and to know as a person she will truly be missed.
Ariel Stewart
Work
June 11, 2021
Sending deepest sympathies to the family and friends, so sorry to hear of Rhondas passing, she was such a sweet and kind person to work with.
Lisa Artis
Work
June 11, 2021
I am in so disbelief about the news of my dear friend Rhonda. Such a beautiful soul. When I went through loosing a family member you would send me beautiful cards in the mail. I am going to miss our lunch dates to catch up on old times. Praying for your family and friends. Rest In Peace Rhonda.
Chiffon Green
Friend
June 11, 2021
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Cynthia Jefferson
Work
June 11, 2021
It is with deep regret and a complete shock that I heard the news. I have worked with her for a few years and admired her and loved her personally. My deepest sympathies go out to her family and loved ones. I will miss her.
Dennis Mark
Work
June 10, 2021
I am totally speechless. You were nothing but nice and funny. Someone who made me laugh. I'm sorry that our time spent working together was cut short. May God bless and keep you and your in His arms.
Sincerely,
Rhonda Crosby