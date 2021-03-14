Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rich Westfall
FUNERAL HOME
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA
WESTFALL, Rich, 48, of Hanover County, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Victoria Linn Westfall; and his mother, Sandra L. Faber. Rich is survived by his father, Richard E. Westfall (Nancy); twin brother, David E. Westfall (Charessa); and sister, Robin L. McMillion; three nephews, Kalob, Nicklaus and Joshua; and special friends, Tiffany and Bryan. Rich was an electrician for Local Electric, Inc. for 14 years; an avid fisherman whose favorite spot was on the Pamunkey River; and he loved spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hanover Humane Society at hanoverhumanesociety.org. Online condolences at www.woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Mar. 14 to Mar. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Woody Funeral Home Atlee Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Robin I was very sorry to hear about the loss of your brother , May God help you and your family this terrible time . Know he will be with Tori now and hopefully that will be comfort to you . Sincerely Ann
Ann Gates
March 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results