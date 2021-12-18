ANDERSON, Richard Hill, passed away peacefully at his Glen Allen home surrounded by his family on Saturday, December 11, 2021. He was 83 years old.
Richard is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Florence Anderson; son, Rich Anderson Jr. (Barbara); daughter, Veronica Donchez (Joseph); and grandchildren, Jocelyn, Ryan and Andrew. He served his country in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1966, then continued to serve in the Department of Defense as a nationally recognized security and intelligence expert, until he retired in the mid 1980s. He went on to work for and retire from Northrop Grumman. Richard will be remembered for his faith, his sense of humor and his courageous battle with cancer.
Richard was a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Church in Glen Allen, Virginia. He proudly served his community in his volunteer work with the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 20 at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Michael's Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Lung Association
(www.lung.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2021.