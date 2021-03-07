Menu
Richard Forrest Arnold
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
3215 Cutshaw Ave
Richmond, VA
ARNOLD, Richard Forrest, born on September 30, 1948, a true angel here on earth, was called home to be with the Lord on February 25, 2021. He will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 42 years, Sharlene Arnold; his two sons, Richard "Ricky" Arnold (Dee Edwards) and Kennith "Kenny" Arnold (Elizabeth). He will forever be loved by his two brothers, Robert Arnold, Roy Arnold; and his sister, Evelyn Tucker; along with each of his grandchildren. A Navy veteran with a love for the outdoors and camping, he also found joy in a simple game of pool or bowling with his boys. He was a family man with a love for his own that those who knew him could feel from miles away. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with family and friends.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Richmond
Just know he's never gone for he's always in your heart... love you
Shelly Shelton
March 7, 2021
