USRY, Richard Baxter, Jr., 74, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



He was preceded in death by his parents (Richard and Dorothy Usry); and his three sisters (Jeannine, Dottie and Jackie). He is survived by his best friend and wife of 43 years, Elizabeth (Betty) Wurtz Usry; along with his "A-Team" of daughters, Ashley Locher (Vince), Amy Minton (Jason) and Allison Usry (Adam); and five grandchildren whom he adored (Abigail, Emma and Julianne Minton, Christian and Benjamin Locher). He was a beloved husband, father and "Pop-Pop," and he will be greatly missed.



Mr. Usry graduated from Thomas Dale High School (Chester, Va.) and Virginia Commonwealth University, where he was a pitcher for the baseball team.



He began his career after college at General Medical Corporation as their first Data Processing Manager. Along with Burroughs Corporation staff, he designed and developed the company's first electronic accounting, inventory and payroll systems. As the first customer trained on a new Burroughs Mini-computer (TC500), he was recruited by Medical Data Systems, Richmond, Va., to develop a hospital billing system using this Mini-computer. He then had a successful hospital sales career before being asked by management to develop a physician billing and management system using the revolutionary Pick Operating System (now Multi-Value). In 1979, along with his friend Street Heflin, he founded Healthcare Management Systems, a physician software and management company. After selling the company, he served as Senior VP of Fi-Med Management, Brookfield, Wis.



Mr. Usry was an active member of the Catholic Church of the Epiphany, often serving as Mass Coordinator. After volunteering his time as President of the James River Athletic Club for girls' youth basketball, he was honored for his service by having a college scholarship awarded in his name. His favorite hobbies included cooking, traveling and going to the movies, where he enjoyed a big bowl of popcorn. While traveling to 46 of the 50 states, he loved discovering excellent restaurants and could tell you where to find the best meal in every city.



Mr. Usry delighted in his family, who brought him much joy and strength during his long and courageous cancer battle. He will be remembered and cherished for being an exceptional husband, proud and loving father and smitten grandfather.



A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated on Saturday, October 17, 2020, for the family at the Catholic Church of the Epiphany in Richmond, Va.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Chesterfield Food Bank.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.