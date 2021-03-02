BISHOP, Richard Theodore, Sr., 77, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He is survived by his devoted wife, Velver Schneider Bishop, with whom he shared 57 years of marriage; his son, Richard (Julie) Bishop. Dick will be missed by his grandchildren, Reed Elise and Rexford Theodore. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia, he was the son of the late Rexford and Jane (Bowen) Bishop. He was a graduate of West End Christian School in Hopewell, Virginia. Dick founded BRS Sales and Marketing in 1979, where he enjoyed a dynamic career and made lifelong friends. He was also a member of the Richmond ACCA Shriners. Dick adored his family and enjoyed good food, great wine and traveling. His famous Christmas Eve dinners and giving spirit will be greatly missed. The family will receive friends on Friday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. at Woody Funeral Home Huguenot Chapel, 1020 Huguenot Rd., Midlothian. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children
c/o Acca Shrine Center, 1712 Bellevue Ave., Richmond, Va. 23227.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2021.