Richard Garland Boyd
BOYD, Richard Garland, 75, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. He was preceded in death by his brother, Donnie; mother, Betty Louise Mann; and father, Alexander William Boyd Jr. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ettamay Klein Boyd; daughters, Jennifer C. Shelton (James) and Julie E. Travella (Patrick); grandchildren, Carrington, Grace, Hannah and Joshua; sister, Susan Dawson (Dave); and brothers, Alexander and Larry Boyd (Brenda). He was a wonderful father and grandfather. They love him and will miss him very much. Rich was one of the kindest and most loved and respected people to those who knew him. He was a dedicated Vietnam Veteran who served two tours there and spent six years serving our country in the U.S. Navy. He loved going to his first ship's reunions of the U.S.S. Bennington CVS-20. The members loved him and will miss him. Rich loved our Lord and I know they are walking together in heaven now. God bless him and all who loved him. His family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Bliley's – Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A ceremony will follow in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia at 2 p.m.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, VA
Mar
28
Service
2:00p.m.
Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia
10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia Court, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
