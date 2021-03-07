BRAND, Richard A. "Dick", 81, of Glen Allen, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, his sweet Rebecca. He was born in Logan, W.Va. to Harry and Ollie Brand. He is also survived by his daughter, Teri Teeter; son, Christoper Brand; granddaughter, Andrea Teeter; grandson, Josh Teeter; sister-in-law, Mary; and brother-in-law, Sidney; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Dick attended Bridgewater College and Union Theological Seminary, Richmond, Va. He was the minister of several churches in North Carolina, Florida and Virginia, and was the organizing pastor of the Gayton Kirk Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Interment will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, in Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton, Va.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.
My sincere appreciation for the many kindness shown me over the past year. Dick was the great love of my life...and I do miss him. He is in heaven and pain free. What a celebration with his many friends and family! And the love that he preached and lived, lives on in so many lives that he touched. Rest In Peace my love, your "Sweet Rebecca".
Rebecca Brand
February 3, 2022
Just heard about Dick. We are so sorry for your loss. We have you in our prayers. Asking God to fill your heart with his love and peace.
Ralph and Brenda Foy
Family
March 14, 2021
Tom and Lea Cunningham
March 9, 2021
My mother was Nancy Mullins McDonald. She always spoke so lovingly of her cousins, the Brand family. We send our deepest sympathy to each of you.
Carrol McDonald Morgan
March 8, 2021
Rebecca - I´m so sorry to hear about your husband. Sending thoughts and prayers to you and your family.