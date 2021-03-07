BRAND, Richard A. "Dick", 81, of Glen Allen, passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, his sweet Rebecca. He was born in Logan, W.Va. to Harry and Ollie Brand. He is also survived by his daughter, Teri Teeter; son, Christoper Brand; granddaughter, Andrea Teeter; grandson, Josh Teeter; sister-in-law, Mary; and brother-in-law, Sidney; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Dick attended Bridgewater College and Union Theological Seminary, Richmond, Va. He was the minister of several churches in North Carolina, Florida and Virginia, and was the organizing pastor of the Gayton Kirk Presbyterian Church. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St. Interment will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, in Thornrose Cemetery, Staunton, Va.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 7, 2021.