BRYANT, Richard Lewis, Jr., died March 24, 2022, age 90. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda Bryant Stanley (Douglas Stanley); his brother, Thomas Bryant; and sister, Kathleen Jones. He leaves behind his loving and devoted wife of 68 years, Ruth E. Bryant; his two daughters, Dr. Lizbeth Bryant (James Berman) and Lucia Bryant; six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Born April 16, 1931, in Buckingham County, Virginia, he served as a Korean War era veteran. While stationed in Topeka, Kansas, he met the love of his life, Ruth Engelbert. They were married in 1954, in Beloit, Kansas. Following his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1955, they relocated to Blacksburg, Virginia, where he began his college education under the GI Bill. He graduated from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1960, with a degree in Agricultural Engineering. He then embarked on his 30-year career as an engineer for Virginia Electric Power Company. Following his retirement in 1990, he returned to his childhood home of Buckingham, Virginia, to be among his six brothers and sisters. He worked for the next 20 years at the Buckingham Branch Railroad, farmed and attended to livestock. In 2014, Richard and Ruth moved once more, retiring in Ashland, Virginia. Richard and Ruth traveled extensively in their retirement years. During winter months, they delighted in RV camping in Florida and South Texas with lifelong friends and relatives. Richard enjoyed time spent on the restoration of his two Model-A Fords with fellow enthusiasts, was an active member of the Richmond Jaycees and never came across a motor, implement or mechanical device he couldn't repair. He took pleasure in simple things and delighted in watching his grandchildren. He lived by the mottos, "Don't lie, cheat, or steal," and "Always put your tools away when you're done." Family will receive visitors on Saturday, March 26, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Nelsen Funeral Home in Ashland, Virginia. A service will be held at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 6277 Cartersville Road, New Canton, Virginia on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at 2 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2022.