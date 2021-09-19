CARTER, Richard Lee, 77, of Midlothian, Virginia, went to heaven and into the presence of God peacefully on September 13, 2021, at Johnston Willis Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family. A great family reunion took place in heaven that morning.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Martin Carter; and his parents, John Woodrow Carter and Melba Lee Romine of Montgomery, West Virginia. He is survived by his brother, Robert Carter and his wife, Gladys, of Greenville, West Virginia; two sons, Brian Carter, and his wife, Beth, of Hanapepe, Hawaii and Kevin Carter of Richmond, Virginia; two grandchildren, Ella and Luke Carter of Hanapepe, Hawaii; nephew, Martin Carter of Juneau, Alaska; beloved sister-in-law, Virginia Cline and husband, Michael, of Midlothian, Virginia; and niece, Gina Fisher and husband, Michael, of Hanover, Va.



Richard was born in Charleston, West Virginia and was known to many for always helping others and having a can-do attitude. He treated no one as a stranger, loved life, loved his family and loved helping people. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, sailing, boats, camping, sports and being with his family. He was a very hard worker and ability to problem-solve earned him many notable patents in the fibers tech industry. To his kids and many others, he could fix just about anything. He was a great father to his kids and a loving husband to his wife. He had continued to walk with the Lord and was a member of the Spring Run Presbyterian church. He will be greatly missed.



A private memorial service will be held on September 21 and, due to COVID-19, will be for close family only.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 19 to Sep. 20, 2021.