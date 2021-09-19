CARTER, Richard Lee, 77, of Midlothian, Virginia, went to heaven and into the presence of God peacefully on September 13, 2021, at Johnston Willis Hospital, surrounded by the love of his family. A great family reunion took place in heaven that morning.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Martin Carter; and his parents, John Woodrow Carter and Melba Lee Romine of Montgomery, West Virginia. He is survived by his brother, Robert Carter and his wife, Gladys, of Greenville, West Virginia; two sons, Brian Carter, and his wife, Beth, of Hanapepe, Hawaii and Kevin Carter of Richmond, Virginia; two grandchildren, Ella and Luke Carter of Hanapepe, Hawaii; nephew, Martin Carter of Juneau, Alaska; beloved sister-in-law, Virginia Cline and husband, Michael, of Midlothian, Virginia; and niece, Gina Fisher and husband, Michael, of Hanover, Va.
Richard was born in Charleston, West Virginia and was known to many for always helping others and having a can-do attitude. He treated no one as a stranger, loved life, loved his family and loved helping people. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, sailing, boats, camping, sports and being with his family. He was a very hard worker and ability to problem-solve earned him many notable patents in the fibers tech industry. To his kids and many others, he could fix just about anything. He was a great father to his kids and a loving husband to his wife. He had continued to walk with the Lord and was a member of the Spring Run Presbyterian church. He will be greatly missed.
A private memorial service will be held on September 21 and, due to COVID-19, will be for close family only.
So sorry that Rick is gone from this earth but thankful that we know he is rejoicing in the presence of our Savior. May God comfort the family.
I knew Rick through work at TPC. He taught me so much.
He was always upstairs working on something. The time we had an earthquake, the first thing I thought was he was doing something upstairs. I knew one way or another, it was " the man upstairs". So many great memories. He will be missed.
Conni Burket
September 21, 2021
We will miss Rick. We will miss getting those little email messages. We have not returned to the east coast for a couple years since moving to Alameda, CA. So we have not seen any of our old friends like Rick and are saddened by his passing.