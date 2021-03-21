COFFEY, Mr. Richard "Dickie" Wayne, born April 9, 1954.
After a long fight with COVID-19, Dickie said his goodbyes to friends and family and was ready to "meet Jesus" the morning of March 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by both parents, Alvin Coffey (Powhatan, Va.) and Vivian Payne Ferebee (Tappahannock, Va.). He is survived by his stepmother, Deanna Coffey (Cumberland, Va.); his best friend and wife, Shawn; his two sons, Jason Coffey (Jamie) (Pensacola, Fla.) and Blakely Coffey (Jenny) (Colorado Springs, Colo.); four stepchildren whom he loved as if they were his own, Jamie Ficor (Nicole), Erin Ficor, Amanda Ficor and Christine Ficor; his siblings, Denise Schmitt (Cumberland, Va.), Carol Sue Coffey Smith (Charles) (Powhatan, Va.), Rowlett Coffey (Robin) (Buckingham, Va.); and many nieces and nephews.
He was a graduate of Midlothian High School, Liberty University (Bachelor of Science) and Virginia Union University (Master of Divinity).
He retired from Chesterfield County Fire Department in 2004, having served 34 years as a Volunteer Firefighter, Dispatcher, Firefighter and Fire Investigator. Dickie started his journey in Scouting as a child and proudly saw both of his sons become Eagle Scouts. He took on the position of Camp Director for Camp T. Brady Saunders Boy Scout Reservation, where for six years he touched the lives of thousands of young men as he continued his education. He started his pastoral ministry at Corinth United Methodist Church in Goochland, Va., and was Pastor of Brookland United Methodist Church, Richmond, Va., upon his death.
Dickie never met a stranger and was never one to say, "I don't have time for that." When asked, "How are you?" his response was always, "Mah-velous." He had the gift of patience and his fondest wish in life was that we all love Jesus and love one another.
There will be a Celebration of Life at Grace Church (2240 Cranbeck Road, Richmond, Va. 23235) on Saturday, April 10, at 11 a.m. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family also asks for all Scouts and Firefighters to please consider wearing uniforms to the church service. The celebration will continue outside, open house style, at Coffey Grounds (2260 Barley Farms Lane, Powhatan, Va. 23139) until "you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here" is announced.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
Shawn
It's been a year since the passing of your sweet man. I know it's been a difficult time for you but I'm sure it's a comfort to know he is in sweet Jesus's arms and he watches over you with all the other angels. I've been thinking of you a lot lately knowing you are still grieving that loss. Please know that I pray for you and I think of you often and hope we can get together soon. Peace be with you Shawn and I love you.
Love, Betsy
Betsy Q
March 15, 2022
I just saw this, so please excuse the late reply. I went to grade school and high school with Dickie at Midlothian. I still carry a very fond memory of his Mom taking us both to see "That Darn Cat" at the Byrd theater in Richmond sometime during our growing up years in the '60's. That's the kind of legacy Dickie leaves behind: A friend to all, reaching out to people when needed, and now a caretaker in our Savior's service. Blessings to the entire Coffey family and be joyful that he made a difference in those around him, whether it be the past few years or the past 50 years, God bless!
Thomas (Dan) Cundiff
July 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss. I am surely going to miss my brother. Peace and Blessings.
Robin Mines
Friend
April 12, 2021
I remember Dickie as a man who truly loved his family. He was a man that was so involved with this boys and all that they were doing. He was a steady force for everyone that knew him. Dickie was a constant in the lives of Shawn, Blakely and Jason and the rest of his family. He will be missed by all of those that were lucky enough to have known him.
Rest In Peace, Dickie
Shirley and David Bruster
April 10, 2021
Shawn, I am so sad to learn of Dick´s passing. I can only imagine the heartache you must feel. Even though Dick was much younger than me, it didn´t stop us from exploring Midlothian woods and old coal mines. I was too young to realize that the mines were really unsafe and trusted Dick and fortunately we didn´t get injured. I lived with Aunt Alice one summer and Dick was like a pesky little brother then. I am so proud of the man he became. "God gives us love, someone to love he lends us." from Tennyson. I thank God lent us Dick.
Jane Martin
April 9, 2021
Pastor Dickie was my big brother from another mother. We met in seminary and remain close friends throughout journey. I looked forward to having him in my class and on school projects because he was friendly, smart and it seems as though I’ve known him a lot longer. Dickey was a funny guy who never allowed anything to damped his spirit. I love and will miss his spirit and I’m grateful to God for allowing me experience such a wonderful soul. Happy Birthday and RIH.
Love your lil Sister Tanya Jefferson.
Tanya Jefferson
Classmate
April 9, 2021
STVU Class of 2016
April 8, 2021
Shawn, I'm so sorry for your loss of your best friend and the love of your life. Dickie was all about love and he showed it graciously to other people no matter their culture, their economic situation or their faith. He truly cared about others. I'll never forget how he came to my aid when John (my neighbor) was dying at 2am and he met me at the hospital even tho he had an exam coming up that morning. I'll always remember the support he(and you) gave me with my music and all that came with that. I feel blessed to have known him and I thank God for sharing him with us for this short life. He is now with sweet Jesus and is probably telling Him how "Mar-va-lous" things look up there. He will really be missed by me and my family. Peace be with you, Shawn. I love you.
Betsy Q
March 25, 2021
So sorry for you alls loss. I met Dickie at Bethel Church. And he was so nice we were busy carrying stuff in for our yard sale and he just started helping bringing it in until we finished. I said thank you and he said his pleasure. What a nice man. And then I had the chance to see him at different times and always the same person as the first time. And then we met the love of his life Shawn and what a nice lady. And so sorry you are going through this. But to know he is at peace is so wonderful. God bless you and your family and we from Bethel are there if you need anything. Prayers Love and hugs are with you. Blessings to you sll
Janet Toney
March 25, 2021
Westview Board and Staff
March 24, 2021
Lord Jesus, my heart breaks to hear news of Dickie´s death. I was blessed to walk alongside of him in ministry. He was such a joy to be around. Thank you for the life he lived and how he loved others. Come Holy Spirit, surround Shawn and family as they grieve his loss. In your holy name I pray, Amen.
John Hemming
March 23, 2021
Unfortunately I did not know this Scouter; please accept our sincere sympathies, prayers and condolences at this time in your lives,
Jackson E Gaylord Jr.
March 23, 2021
We love you all deeply and praying God gives you His perfect peace.
Horvaths
March 23, 2021
Our heart goes out to Shawn and family. We have never known a person who cared as much for people as Pastor Dickey did. He had a heart of gold and was definitely a Godly man.
You are truly going to be missed by everyone you ever encountered. RIP My friend.
Corky and Robin Mann
March 22, 2021
Dickey I will really miss you as you were a big help to me in my religious struggle to understand and accy
Billy Durie
March 22, 2021
Rev. Coffey and were in several classes together at Virginia Union University we graduated in 2016. We all will miss him.
Class of 2016. God bless and keep you and give you and the family Shalom!!
Barbara Harrell
March 21, 2021
My lifelong friend and fellow mischief maker. Gone too soon.
Fred Vincent
March 21, 2021
Dickie was a very genuine person. Form my early days in the Fire Prevention section in Henrico, our interaction with Dickie and Chesterfield County was very positive.
Edwin Smith
March 21, 2021
So sorry for your loss, Dickie was a wonderful person and was like another big brother growing up. Nothing but great memories of him.
Janet Leuschen
March 21, 2021
Shawn, my prayers for you and the family. Dickie was a wonderful person, husband, father and friend to many. He will be truly missed.
Everett Winn
March 21, 2021
Shawn, I am so sorry for your loss. God bless & give you comfort.
Pat Floyd
March 21, 2021
It was my privilege to meet Dickie when we were both barely out of our teens. I will think of him often, and the kindnesses he showed to everyone. Just a wonderful guy.