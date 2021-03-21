COFFEY, Mr. Richard "Dickie" Wayne, born April 9, 1954.



After a long fight with COVID-19, Dickie said his goodbyes to friends and family and was ready to "meet Jesus" the morning of March 9, 2021. He was preceded in death by both parents, Alvin Coffey (Powhatan, Va.) and Vivian Payne Ferebee (Tappahannock, Va.). He is survived by his stepmother, Deanna Coffey (Cumberland, Va.); his best friend and wife, Shawn; his two sons, Jason Coffey (Jamie) (Pensacola, Fla.) and Blakely Coffey (Jenny) (Colorado Springs, Colo.); four stepchildren whom he loved as if they were his own, Jamie Ficor (Nicole), Erin Ficor, Amanda Ficor and Christine Ficor; his siblings, Denise Schmitt (Cumberland, Va.), Carol Sue Coffey Smith (Charles) (Powhatan, Va.), Rowlett Coffey (Robin) (Buckingham, Va.); and many nieces and nephews.



He was a graduate of Midlothian High School, Liberty University (Bachelor of Science) and Virginia Union University (Master of Divinity).



He retired from Chesterfield County Fire Department in 2004, having served 34 years as a Volunteer Firefighter, Dispatcher, Firefighter and Fire Investigator. Dickie started his journey in Scouting as a child and proudly saw both of his sons become Eagle Scouts. He took on the position of Camp Director for Camp T. Brady Saunders Boy Scout Reservation, where for six years he touched the lives of thousands of young men as he continued his education. He started his pastoral ministry at Corinth United Methodist Church in Goochland, Va., and was Pastor of Brookland United Methodist Church, Richmond, Va., upon his death.



Dickie never met a stranger and was never one to say, "I don't have time for that." When asked, "How are you?" his response was always, "Mah-velous." He had the gift of patience and his fondest wish in life was that we all love Jesus and love one another.



There will be a Celebration of Life at Grace Church (2240 Cranbeck Road, Richmond, Va. 23235) on Saturday, April 10, at 11 a.m. Everyone is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family also asks for all Scouts and Firefighters to please consider wearing uniforms to the church service. The celebration will continue outside, open house style, at Coffey Grounds (2260 Barley Farms Lane, Powhatan, Va. 23139) until "you don't have to go home, but you can't stay here" is announced.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.