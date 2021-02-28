Menu
Richard Hunter "Dick" Cosby
COSBY, Richard Hunter "Dick", age 75, of Midlothian and Deltaville, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was deeply loved by all that met and were lucky enough to know him. Richard loved photography, physics, astronomy and was constantly learning. He absolutely loved to travel and his favorite saying when getting ready to go on a trip was "Let's Boogie." Richard retired from his work at IBM after 33 years. He continued to work first with Candle Corporation and most recently with Estes Express Lines as an IT engineer. His adventure for life was contagious and he could be found most weekends on the Rappahannock River fishing, boating, catching crabs and watching the stars at night with his family and friends. Richard had a deep faith, love for God and his family was everything to him. He will be missed by all who knew him. Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Cosby; daughters, Heather Cosby Stern (Henry), Kimberly Cosby Haas (David); two granddaughters, Presley and Evelyn; brother, David Cosby; and nephews, Andrew and Daniel Cosby. A private, in person ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, with others welcome to view by livestream at blileys.com. A private burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to the Lower Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department, 16881 General Puller Hwy., Deltaville, Va. 23043.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sympathy and prayers for Dick's family. I worked with Dick for over 20 years while he was with Estes. I had a chance to travel with him professionally several times and he always made those trips memorable. He was full of knowledge and knew a lot of detail about a lot of different topics. He also had a great sense of humor and never seemed to let the pressure of the job get to him. I have so many great memories and will miss him.
Kyle Byrd
March 11, 2021
Dick was a great person. I've known Dick for 30+ years. He always had a smile and never a bad word to share. He will be missed. Now Dick is in heaven with our Lord and savior. My God's peace be upon his family and cherish all of the good times had with Dick! A man we all loved!
Terry Hucks
March 4, 2021
Grant Hamill
March 4, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the Cosby family. I know your beloved husband, dad, grandfather or whatever the relation was very special to you, because he was very special to me and so many others. It was truly a tremendous honor to have known such a wonderful person.
Ronald Lacy (Estes)
March 3, 2021
Peter and Casey Fleming
March 3, 2021
To Nancy and the Cosby family my true, deepest, sympathy. When I got the voicemail msg from Elizabeth Whitaker saying she had news for me about Dick....well my heart sunk and I had to sit down as I just knew it was not going to be good....Dick meant that much to me. I will miss so much about Dick including those regular texts he would send me wishing me and my family well. The news has been shared here at Fujifilm and everyone is saddened and all remember him as an amazing gentleman. I will miss Dick and hope that you and the family find some comfort in knowing what a positive influence he had so many
Tony Ling
March 2, 2021
Conni and Sid Stern
March 1, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Cosby family. Dick & I worked together over many years. He was a gentle spirit and always had a smile on his face. What a tremendous loss for the technical community. Rest in Paradise, Dick, enjoy the stars from a better view point now, you will be missed.
Kristie Edwards (IBM)
March 1, 2021
Rest In Peace, Dick. Heaven is even brighter now! Mrs. Cosby, my prayers and condolences to you and your family. Your husband was a brilliant man who was also very generous with his vast knowledge and such a kind soul. May God bless you.
Darryl Thompson
March 1, 2021
: I´ve shared many conversations with Dick over the 20 years that I´ve known him. He was always eager to share his knowledge and quick to volunteer his help if he knew you had a problem. My fondest memory of him is when we took a trip to California to help (at that time) GI Trucking and we all stopped by Vegas for a night; we all discovered how funny he could be. He was truly very dedicated to Estes; during the flood and other times where he would be so involved in handling an issue he would forget to eat or drink; many times I would check on him and have to run and get him something for his sugar level. Dick and I had many conversations in the hall or at his desk discussing our family; he was so excited when he would return from visiting his family during his off time. He was truly dedicated to both Estes and his family. He will always be cherished in my memories. Rest in peace my friend; I will miss you.
Linda Pallett
March 1, 2021
My sincere condolences to Dick's family and friends. I worked with Dick as a IBM consulting customer and through the Large user group. It was always enjoyable working with him. I pray for his family for their loss, and I hope he is enjoying his improved view of the night sky.
Tim Klubertanz
March 1, 2021
Mrs. Cosby, I am so sorry. I worked at Estes with Dick for many years. He was such a nice and decent man, and he will be missed. Paula Evans
Paula Evans
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy. I had the privilege to meet Dick and to get to know him when he came to the Large User Group (LUG) meetings in Rochester, Mn. I always found him to be so positive and engaging. I considered Dick a good friend. He will be missed. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Dave Nelson
March 1, 2021
I am sending my condolences to the Cosby Family. Worked with Dick at Estes. Dick was so full of knowledge and energy. In the morning I couldn't wait to see him run up the back door steps it gave me hope.. He will truly be missed.
Derelene Martin
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathy. I worked with Dick at Estes Express Lines for many years. He was a very kind man and will be missed.
Shalishia Baker
March 1, 2021
My deepest sympathies on your loss. I first met Dick in the early 80's when he was with IBM. He was so professional, kind, and helpful. I ran into him over the years many times and we worked together at Estes. He will be greatly missed.
Karen Murrell
February 28, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to Henry and Heather and the rest of the family in this most difficult time.
Conni and Sid Stern
February 28, 2021
Dick knew me as Betty Molina and my deceased husband Mike Molina. Mike and Dick were very fond of each other as well as competitive when it came to boating contests!! Dick was smart and fun. I have wonderful memories with him at the Power Squadon events for many many years. He was a true gentleman and will be missed. My deepest sympathy for Nancy (who I met when they were engaged) his beautiful girls , brother David and the extended family may the memories you shared help sustain you! I´m so sorry for you loss
Betty Williams
February 28, 2021
Deepest sympathy to your family. Dick was such a nice and caring man; I worked with him at Estes Express Lines. Continued prayers for your family
Crystal Whalen
February 28, 2021
