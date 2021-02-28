: I´ve shared many conversations with Dick over the 20 years that I´ve known him. He was always eager to share his knowledge and quick to volunteer his help if he knew you had a problem. My fondest memory of him is when we took a trip to California to help (at that time) GI Trucking and we all stopped by Vegas for a night; we all discovered how funny he could be. He was truly very dedicated to Estes; during the flood and other times where he would be so involved in handling an issue he would forget to eat or drink; many times I would check on him and have to run and get him something for his sugar level. Dick and I had many conversations in the hall or at his desk discussing our family; he was so excited when he would return from visiting his family during his off time. He was truly dedicated to both Estes and his family. He will always be cherished in my memories. Rest in peace my friend; I will miss you.

Linda Pallett March 1, 2021