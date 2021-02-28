COSBY, Richard Hunter "Dick", age 75, of Midlothian and Deltaville, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was deeply loved by all that met and were lucky enough to know him. Richard loved photography, physics, astronomy and was constantly learning. He absolutely loved to travel and his favorite saying when getting ready to go on a trip was "Let's Boogie." Richard retired from his work at IBM after 33 years. He continued to work first with Candle Corporation and most recently with Estes Express Lines as an IT engineer. His adventure for life was contagious and he could be found most weekends on the Rappahannock River fishing, boating, catching crabs and watching the stars at night with his family and friends. Richard had a deep faith, love for God and his family was everything to him. He will be missed by all who knew him. Richard is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy Cosby; daughters, Heather Cosby Stern (Henry), Kimberly Cosby Haas (David); two granddaughters, Presley and Evelyn; brother, David Cosby; and nephews, Andrew and Daniel Cosby. A private, in person ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 4, with others welcome to view by livestream at blileys.com
. A private burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Richard's name to the Lower Middlesex Volunteer Fire Department, 16881 General Puller Hwy., Deltaville, Va. 23043.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.