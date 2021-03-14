COTA, Richard A. "Dick", 87, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 9, 2021. He was preceded in death, 45 days ago, by his beloved wife of 59 years, Patricia A. "Pat" Cota; parents, Joseph D. and Alice M. Cota; brother, Donald J. Cota. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer A. Coghlan (Patrick), Kirsten B. Lane (Randy); son, Richard A. Cota Jr. (Lydia); grandchildren, Michael and Drew Coghlan, Alan and Haley Cota and Holly Lane. Dick's world was his wife, children and grandchildren. He had a sharp sense of humor and a natural gift for sales, starting out in commercial tile and progressing over to eventually becoming a sales representative for various casket companies, with his last being a salesman for the Thacker Casket Company. His funeral service will be private for family only. As a U.S. Army veteran, Dick will be buried at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia with military honors.