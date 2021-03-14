Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard A. "Dick" Cota
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
COTA, Richard A. "Dick", 87, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 9, 2021. He was preceded in death, 45 days ago, by his beloved wife of 59 years, Patricia A. "Pat" Cota; parents, Joseph D. and Alice M. Cota; brother, Donald J. Cota. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer A. Coghlan (Patrick), Kirsten B. Lane (Randy); son, Richard A. Cota Jr. (Lydia); grandchildren, Michael and Drew Coghlan, Alan and Haley Cota and Holly Lane. Dick's world was his wife, children and grandchildren. He had a sharp sense of humor and a natural gift for sales, starting out in commercial tile and progressing over to eventually becoming a sales representative for various casket companies, with his last being a salesman for the Thacker Casket Company. His funeral service will be private for family only. As a U.S. Army veteran, Dick will be buried at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia with military honors.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
I am so sorry to hear of Uncle Dick and Aunt Pat´s passing. I have some good memories of them. Mom and Dad enjoyed their visits in Florida with them too.
Jane Cota
May 3, 2021
We were so sorry to learn of the passing of Pat and Dick. We were next door neighbors for many years and can remember hearing Dick´s boisterous laugh and their kids enjoying the pond. We hope their family is well. Please accept our sincerest condolences.
Dorothy Sugarman Perkins and Bernie Perkins
March 15, 2021
Richie, Jennifer and Kirsten, I am sorry to hear of your parent's passing. I have fond memories of them .
George Snavely
March 15, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results