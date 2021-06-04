Menu
Richard Cotman Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Wilson & Associates
5008 Nine Mile Road
Richmond, VA
COTMAN, Richard, Jr., 69, of Charles City, died peacefully May 30, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, LaKeisha Cotman-Thomas (Troy) and LaToya Cotman; sister, Hattie Barley (Reginald); brother, Bernard "Ken" Cotman (Jessie Mae); devoted nephew, Keith Cotman (Jessica); eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021. Interment Giles Run Cemetery, 5940 Barnetts Rd., Charles City.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
Jun
7
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Wilson & Associates' Funeral Service (East Chapel)
5008 NINE MILE ROAD, RICHMOND, VA
I am lost with words. Fly high spread your winds, one of the best freind you could ever have. Love you man. Sure you will be spining tires in a corvette. You loved and learned from others as well as spread your love for god every day.
Jeffery Dunevant
June 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results