COTMAN, Richard, Jr., 69, of Charles City, died peacefully May 30, 2021. He is survived by his daughters, LaKeisha Cotman-Thomas (Troy) and LaToya Cotman; sister, Hattie Barley (Reginald); brother, Bernard "Ken" Cotman (Jessie Mae); devoted nephew, Keith Cotman (Jessica); eight grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A viewing will be held 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, June 6, 2021 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 7, 2021. Interment Giles Run Cemetery, 5940 Barnetts Rd., Charles City.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2021.