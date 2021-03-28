DAWES, Richard Irving, age 101, died peacefully on Thursday, March 18, 2021 in Richmond. A native of Arlington, Massachusetts, he came to Richmond in 1930. He graduated from Harvard College in 1940 and received a master's degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Business Administration in 1942. He served as a Naval Ordinance Officer in World War II, 1942 to 1946. After service, he returned to Richmond and a 38-year career with Reynolds Metals Company, retiring in 1984. The last 15 years he was the Corporate Secretary of the company and many of the subsidiaries as well as serving six years on its Board of Directors. For his last 15 years, he represented Reynolds in the Virginia Manufacturers Association, and served a term as a director of that organization. He was a member of the American Society of Corporate Secretaries, and was on the Executive Committee of the Middle Atlantic Group of the Society. He was a member of the Country Club of Virginia, the 55 Golf Association, the Metro Three Score Golf Association and the Richmond Gentry. He served as President of The Harvard Club of Virginia and Middle Atlantic Regional Vice President of the Harvard Alumni Association. He served as Chapter Chairman of the Richmond-Henrico March of Dimes. He was a Trustee of the Collegiate School and President of its Patrons Association. He was active at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, serving terms as a Deacon and Elder. His greatest contribution to the church was his 50 years of service as Assistant Treasurer, from 1962 to 2011. He served the community for 20 years as an election officer at Godwin High School precinct, most often as Chief or Assistant Chief of the precinct. Since 2003, he has resided in the Cedarfield retirement community, where he served on the Residents Council as an area representative and as a committee chairman. He always was even-tempered, liked humor, especially puns. His quick wit punctuated his friendly conversations. Camp Virginia was a big part of his life, as a camper, then counselor over a period of 10 summers and he visited the camp many summers thereafter. His son followed him as a camper and counselor. Friendships formed there lasted a lifetime. Sports were a big interest for him. He played golf most of his life, starting at age nine. He bowled duckpins weekly for most of his career in a Reynolds league. He followed many spectator sports. He and his wife were season ticketholders of the Washington Football Team for over 50 years. He is survived by a son, Alan and his wife, Karen, of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.; and by two daughters, Carol Williamson and her husband, Lawrence, of Chatham, N.J. and Beverly Schmidt and her husband, Bruce, of Mont Vernon, N.H. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Matthew and Julie Williamson and Samantha and Emma Schmidt. He was predeceased by his wife, Elisabeth (Libby) after 64 years of happy loving times. Also predeceasing him was his sister, Phyllis Haynes of San Marcos, Texas. Our family, though spread out, formed a closed-knit group. Highlights of each year for Libby and Dick were the family gatherings every Thanksgiving at Alan and Karen's other home in Newport, Rhode Island and at a seaside cottage at Sandbridge in Virginia Beach. A memorial service will be held this summer at Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Tuckahoe Presbyterian Church, 7000 Park Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226, would be welcomed by the family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.