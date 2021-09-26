Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Samuel Dobbins
FUNERAL HOME
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W
Goochland, VA
DOBBINS, Richard Samuel, 72, of Maidens, Va., passed away on September 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Norma Jean Dobbins. He is survived by his wife, Karen Anderson Dobbins; daughter, Lindsay Howard (Randy); grandchildren, Warren, Camden, McCoy and Everett; sister, LoAnne Lucarelli (Joe); and many other close family and friends.

Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, in which he served in Vietnam. During his time in the service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm. Richard was a great family man and friend to many. He was an avid lover of sports, but especially the Washington Redskins, Boston Red Sox and University of Tennessee. A gathering of friends will take place on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Norman Funeral Chapel, 2982 River Road West, Goochland, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Richmond SPCA at www.richmondspca.org.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Memorial Gathering
6:00p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Norman Funeral Home
2982 River Rd W, Goochland, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Norman Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Norman Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Condolences to the family. May he RIP. He was such a fun guy and classmates loved to be around him. I was in class of WSHS 68. Many classmates have posted on WSHS .
Cookie Harris Herdt
School
September 27, 2021
Lyndsay so sorry about your dad. Best wishes to you and your family.
Kathryn talley
Family
September 27, 2021
Karen, I am so sorry for your loss of your beloved husband. Sending love and prayers to you and your family. Rachael (CVS Pharmacy)
Rachael Stewart-Nuttle
Other
September 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results