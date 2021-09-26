DOBBINS, Richard Samuel, 72, of Maidens, Va., passed away on September 22, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Norma Jean Dobbins. He is survived by his wife, Karen Anderson Dobbins; daughter, Lindsay Howard (Randy); grandchildren, Warren, Camden, McCoy and Everett; sister, LoAnne Lucarelli (Joe); and many other close family and friends.
Richard was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force, in which he served in Vietnam. During his time in the service, he received the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one Bronze Service Star, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award and the Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm. Richard was a great family man and friend to many. He was an avid lover of sports, but especially the Washington Redskins, Boston Red Sox and University of Tennessee. A gathering of friends will take place on Thursday, September 30, 2021 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Norman Funeral Chapel, 2982 River Road West, Goochland, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Richmond SPCA at www.richmondspca.org
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2021.