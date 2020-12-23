EDMUNDS, Richard Coles Jr., Let us celebrate the life of Richard Coles Edmunds Jr. "Dick." He died on December 19, 2020, but his positive impact will last for generations. He is survived by the love of his life for 63 years, Nancy Page Hall Edmunds. Together they built a legacy of family love, devotion and responsibility. Dick lived life fully in the present, but had an appreciation of history and foresight for the future. He instilled in his children and grandchildren a deep respect for family, appreciation of the family's heritage and a commitment to look out for future generations. His license plate sums it up: "13GKIDS." Dick always said, "Get your facts," so here are the facts about this incredible husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend.
Dick was born in Halifax, Virginia on March 28, 1931, to Pocahontas Wight Edmunds of Richmond, Va. and Richard Coles Edmunds of Halifax, Va. He graduated from St. Christopher's School in 1949, where he was Captain of the basketball team and recipient of the Davenport Trophy for conscientiousness, courage, courtesy and honor, especially in athletic contests. He was an Eagle Scout, overcoming his dislike of camping and fear of snakes. He graduated cum laude from Hampden-Sydney College in 1953, where he was Tennis team Captain, a varsity basketball player, a member of ODK (National Leadership Honor Society) and President of Kappa Sigma. He was a Lieutenant (JG) in the Navy and served on the USS Randolph aircraft carrier in the Mediterranean with NATO. He received his MBA from Harvard Business School in 1958.
Dick married Nancy Page on June 22, 1957. For an accomplished man, he was incredibly dependent on her. Their love for each other laid the foundation for the Edmunds family, which he claimed was his greatest achievement. Dick's education, professional career and civic and religious activities demonstrated his commitment to giving back to his community and his deep belief in the value of education, the importance of a spiritual foundation and the significance of history. Dick loved his family and encouraged his children and their offspring to "pay it forward," seeking to inspire them to carry on the tradition of looking out for future generations.
After Harvard Business School, Dick returned to Richmond to establish his career. He was President of Material Handling Industries, a forklift dealership. Later, he was a consultant for small businesses, which benefited from his entrepreneurial spirit and practical business experience. He also was an evening instructor at the University of Richmond, UVA Extension and VCU, teaching business undergraduate and graduate courses. Later in life, he was a commercial and residential real estate investor. He especially enjoyed his work in historic Church Hill.
Dick was very engaged in Richmond civic activities, including as: Chairman of the Industrial Development Authority; Board member of Junior Achievement, Jaycees and the Tennis Patrons Association; and President of the Richmond Assembly, Richmond Cotillion and the Focus Club. He continued to support educational institutions as well, as President of the National Hampden-Sydney Alumni Association, St. Christopher's Alumni Association and the Harvard Business School Club of Virginia.
Dick was a devoted and active member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church since his days as a St. Christopher's boarder. He served on the Vestry and as Superintendent of the Sunday School. Always serving others and embodying the attributes of a servant- leader, Dick drove the bus from Westminster Canterbury to church on Sundays, cooked for the Men of St. Stephen's breakfast and delivered backpack meals to Fairfield Elementary School.
Dick was a member of The Country Club of Virginia, where he won many tennis trophies, including Senior Tennis Champion. His love of history was demonstrated by his participation in the Descendants of the Signers of the Declaration of Independence, The Society of the Cincinnati, the Lees of Virginia, The Cabell Family Society and The Huguenot Society of America.
He was a character who was larger than life. To Dick, no dinner was complete unless capped off with a large bowl of ice cream. Ahead of his time, he believed in the re-use of everything with nothing going to waste (but please don't call him an environmentalist!). At gatherings of family and friends, Dick held court. People young and old gravitated to him for his jovial manner, engaging conversation and great company. He told a good story, loved an irreverent joke, delighted in being a contrarian and lived life to its fullest.
He was generous with his money but never spent anything on himself. He still wore shoes purchased from the Navy canteen in 1955 and drove the same old car for decades. He took pride in his heritage and diligently preserved the legacy of his mother, Pocahontas Edmunds, historian, author and authority on Pocahontas. With annual family vacations and Thanksgiving and Easter celebrations, Dick and Nancy Page (Popeye and Nan) fostered deep family relationships that spanned the generations. He was an inspiration to all, probably because he was never self-important at all.
Dick leaves behind his wife, Nancy Page; four children, Martie Edmunds Zakas (Dennis) of Atlanta, Ga., Betsy Edmunds Johnston (Hooks, deceased) of McLean, Va., Rick Edmunds (Kathy) of Alexandria, Va. and Berkeley Edmunds (Cheney) of Richmond, Va. He was a devoted grandfather of 13 grandchildren, all of whom he was extremely proud, Page Zakas Burdette (Brendan), Virginia Zakas Morgan (Will), Ned and Cabell Zakas; Mary Johnston Morris (James), Allie, Hooks and David Johnston; Maggie and Coles Edmunds; and Berkeley Jr., Bower and Serpell Edmunds. He also leaves behind two sisters, Anne Brown (Doug), and Betty Grinnan; and his brother-in-law Garnett Hall (Anne); and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family plans a private service at St. Stephen's. Should you desire, the family suggests memorial contributions to Edmunds Scholarship at Hampden-Sydney College, P.O. Box 637, Hampden-Sydney, Va. 23943 or alumni.hsc.edu/Edmunds
; St. Christopher's, 711 St. Christopher's Road, Richmond, Va. 23226 or stchristophers.com/giving
; or St. Stephen's, 6000 Grove Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23226 or www.ststephensrva.org/give.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 23 to Dec. 27, 2020.