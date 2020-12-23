What a beautiful legacy your Father left. The words written captured so much of your Dad and husband. I had no idea about a lot of it and wish I had known to discuss his birthplace and his mom´s connection to Pocahontas. I am a descendant of her and my grandfather was named Pocahontas. I have always loved being with your Dad and family over the years. His wit and charm were infectious. I know he is dearly missed by all of you. My heartfelt condolences and prayers as u each try to move on without him on the Earth. The promise of Heaven is all we can cling on to. Knowing you will see him again brings hope. Much love to his lovely wife, children and grandchildren. He is dearly missed by others like me too.

Constance Kendall January 13, 2021