GRENOBLE, Dr. Richard Alexander, passed away on April 1, 2022. Born in 1942 in Richmond, Va., he was predeceased by his father and mother, William Luster Grenoble Sr. and Marjorie Belfield Grenoble; and is survived by his devoted wife of 50 years, Sharon Wagner Grenoble; three sons, Richard D. Grenoble and wife, Amy, of North Dinwiddie, Va., Steven P. Grenoble and wife, Rebecca, of Roanoke, Va. and Matthew W. Grenoble and wife, Jamie, of Grafton, Wis. He also leaves six adored grandchildren, Sophia and Alexander Grenoble, Claire and Charlotte Grenoble and Harrison and Miles Grenoble. Prior to graduation from VCU in Richmond, Va., Richard joined the Army and served as an Operating Room Technician at the U.S. Army General Hospital in Frankfurt, Germany. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he pursued his love for animals and attended the University of Georgia School of Veterinary Medicine, where he earned the degree of Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. In 1984, he established Chesdin Animal Hospital in North Dinwiddie, Va., where he quickly became known as "Doc." He was a compassionate doctor who loved all species and breeds. Among his many interests and hobbies were boating and deep-sea fishing in Hatteras, N.C. with his sons and friends, photography on a professional level, growing prolific vegetable gardens and working tirelessly in his Christmas tree farm. He was a member of the Sutherland Ruritan Club for many years, and enjoyed the fellowship and service very much. The family would like to recognize and thank the Gillikin and Lively families for all of their extraordinary love and support of Richard and his wife over the past months. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 7, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home - Dinwiddie Chapel, 6616 Boydton Plank Road, N. Dinwiddie, Va. A funeral service will be held the following day on Friday, April 8, 2022 at 11 a.m. at the same location. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Parkinson's Foundation, the Dinwiddie Animal Shelter or Crater Community Hospice. Online condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Apr. 3, 2022.