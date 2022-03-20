GROSS, Richard Elwood, 92, of Chester, Va., passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022. Born in Washington, D.C., he was the son of the late John Edward and Bessie Eunice Webb Gross; and was also preceded in death by his sister, Eunice Gross Paulson. Richard was a United States Air Force veteran, having faithfully served his country during the Korean Conflict. He had retired from Benjamin Moore Paints as a sales representative after 25 years of dedicated service. He was member of Grace Lutheran Church in Chester, Va., and was a former member of the Stonehenge Country Club. He was an avid collector of stamps and coins. Mr. Gross will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Mr. Gross is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Barbara Louise Gross; three sons, Eugene Richard Gross, Gregory Charles Gross and wife, Heidi and Andrew John Gross and wife, Anastasia; five grandchildren, Gina, Heath, Hannah, Chelsea and Cameron; two great-grandchildren, Lillian and Sebastian; and his nephew, Wesley Paulson and wife, Connie. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Jaim Gann officiating. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 13028 Harrowgate Rd., Chester, Va. 23831, in memory of Richard Gross. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2022.