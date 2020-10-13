Menu
Richard J. Bryan
BRYAN, Richard J., 84, of Powhatan, widower of Gerry Bryan, passed away October 11, 2020. He is survived by his stepdaughter; Deborah Sands (Rob) of Powhatan; brothers, Donald Bryan of Alabama, Kenneth Bryan of Pennsylvania, David Bryan and Robert Bryan, both of Powhatan. The family will receive friends Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Bennett & Barden Funeral Home, 3215 Anderson Hwy. (Rt. 60), Powhatan. Graveside services will be held Thursday, at 2 p.m. in the Powhatan Community Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at bennettbardenfh.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Oct. 13 to Oct. 21, 2020.
