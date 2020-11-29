ADKINS, Richard L., 77, of Richmond, Virginia, departed this life on Wednesday, November 25, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Adkins and Carrie Jones. He leaves to cherish his memory a loving and devoted wife, Alfreda; children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, three sisters, a brother, a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a Celebration of Life will be private.