WARTHAN, Richard L., 72, passed away on April 9, 2020, after losing a long battle against multiple illnesses. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; and their two children, Michelle and Richard. He was a Navy veteran and member of the Tuckahoe Moose Lodge.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2020.