GUINN, Richard Leroy "Dick", 76, of Richmond, Va., passed away September 26, 2020. He was born October 30, 1943, to the late William and Nellie Guinn. Dick served in the Marine Corps from 1961 to 1965. He is survived by his partner, Janet Winthrop of Richmond, Va. In addition, he is survived by his son, Samuel Bryd Guinn (Nikki, daughter, Katherine Souter) of Temple, Texas; daughter, Melanie Guinn Hitchcock (Paul); grandson, Cole Hitchcock of Quinton, Va.; as well as Warner Winthrop (Emily) and Peters Winthrop (Seles, daughter, Rebecca Feng-Winthrop). He also leaves behind his siblings, Barbara Guinn Morris of Charlottesville, Va., Bill Guinn (Becky) of Mineral, Va., Lucy Guinn Wall of Richmond, Va., Kathryn Guinn Talley (Gary) of Richmond, Va.; as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Dick was an avid history enthusiast. He was a graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University and enjoyed staying in touch with the alumni association, watching VCU Rams basketball games or just educating potential new students on VCU's School of Business. A private family graveside service will be held. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2020.