LEWIS, Richard Edwin, Jr., 77, of Dinwiddie, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021. Richard was born in Richmond, Virginia on July 15, 1943. He graduated from Hampden-Sydney College in 1965. He received his law degree from T.C. Williams School of Law, University of Richmond. He practiced law in Dinwiddie for 12 years before his appointment as General District Judge in the 11th Judicial District of Virginia. He retired from that position in 2001.
Richard was known for his love of the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening. He especially enjoyed the companionship of his friends who shared his passion.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Edwin Lewis; his mother, Alma Butterworth Lewis; and a brother-in-law, Cary Shultz. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Barbara Shultz Lewis. He is also survived by his two sons, Richard Clay Lewis and William Hunt Lewis; his two grandsons, Henry William Lewis and Hunter Seonaidh Lewis; his sister, Julia Lewis Roberts and her husband, Thomas Warren Roberts; brothers-in-law, Fred Shultz and wife, Margaret and Steve Shultz and wife, Penn; sister-in-law, Pam Shultz; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all of the compassionate caregivers who assisted in Richard's extended care.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at the Butterworth Family Cemetery, 16011 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie, Va. 23841.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lebanon United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 156, Dinwiddie, Va. 23841 or a dementia-related organization of your choice.
Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, Va. Condolences may be expressed at williamsfuneralhomeva.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 20, 2021.