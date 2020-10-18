Menu
Search
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard M. Flores
FLORES, Richard M., Rick passed away on August 5, 2020. Born in Mercedes, Texas, to Eddie and Della, growing up in Virginia Beach, he then lived in Richmond for 20 years. Rick had many passions: the Yankees, the Raiders and the Three Stooges. His #1 passion was music, playing for many years with Liberation and the Overtime Band. While playing music, he held down numerous jobs before becoming a surveyor and later working as a contractor for the Navy. In his later years, he gave up going on the road playing music for playing more golf. Thus, ending up at his last and favorite job, working at the Federal Golf Club. He was known to everyone there as "Ranger Rick." Anyone wanting more information can email [email protected] He is greatly missed.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.