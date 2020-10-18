FLORES, Richard M., Rick passed away on August 5, 2020. Born in Mercedes, Texas, to Eddie and Della, growing up in Virginia Beach, he then lived in Richmond for 20 years. Rick had many passions: the Yankees, the Raiders and the Three Stooges. His #1 passion was music, playing for many years with Liberation and the Overtime Band. While playing music, he held down numerous jobs before becoming a surveyor and later working as a contractor for the Navy. In his later years, he gave up going on the road playing music for playing more golf. Thus, ending up at his last and favorite job, working at the Federal Golf Club. He was known to everyone there as "Ranger Rick." Anyone wanting more information can email [email protected]
He is greatly missed.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2020.