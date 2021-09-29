Menu
Richard Andrew Mayberry
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
MAYBERRY, Richard Andrew, 65, died peacefully at home, surrounded by loving family members, on September 26, 2021. A graduate of East Carolina University and proud Sigma Phi Epsilon member, Richard owned and operated Executive Cleaners for 30 years. Richard is survived by the love of his life, wife of 23 years, Eleanor; his children, Carter, Madigan and Fraser; his stepchildren, Melissa (Jason), Bryan, Jeff (Maret), Greg (Jen), Travis (Becky) and Kyle (Stephanie). He was a wonderful Papa to Sophia, Luc, Eva, Ivy, Vivian, Finn, Lucy, Lochlan and Crew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Mayberry and Pattie Mayberry. The family would like to extend gratitude to Karen and Edward for their comfort and care. Richard will be honored with a visitation at the West Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad Street, on Wednesday, September 29 from 5 to 8 p.m. and services at St. Matthew's Episcopal, 1101 Forest Ave., on Thursday, September 30, at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA
Sep
30
Service
10:00a.m.
St. Matthew's Episcopal,
1101 Forest Ave, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Heart of a LION! I will miss you...RIP, Richard. Your Bro, TBone.
Terry
September 29, 2021
