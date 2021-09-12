MCCAULEY, Richard "Dickie," "Doc", Jr., 58, passed away on September 2, 2021. He was a loving father, son, brother and cousin. Dickie had many friends, including very special friends, Boobidy and Katrina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dickie and Mary; his grandparents, Nanny and Papa; brothers, Kenny Man and David. He is survived by his children, Jessie May and Joseph (Jammer); his sisters, Cindy, Christine and Karen (Heath); grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kira and Brantley. Dickie loved Southern rock music, NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 19, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences and livestreaming at affinityfuneralservice.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Sep. 12 to Sep. 16, 2021.