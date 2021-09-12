Menu
Richard "Dickie, Doc" McCauley Jr.
MCCAULEY, Richard "Dickie," "Doc", Jr., 58, passed away on September 2, 2021. He was a loving father, son, brother and cousin. Dickie had many friends, including very special friends, Boobidy and Katrina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dickie and Mary; his grandparents, Nanny and Papa; brothers, Kenny Man and David. He is survived by his children, Jessie May and Joseph (Jammer); his sisters, Cindy, Christine and Karen (Heath); grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Kira and Brantley. Dickie loved Southern rock music, NASCAR and the Dallas Cowboys. A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, September 19, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy., Richmond, Va. 23294. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences and livestreaming at affinityfuneralservice.com.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Service
2:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
Sep
19
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Affinity Funeral Service - Richmond Chapel
2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, VA
