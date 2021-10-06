MINETREE, Richard M. "Ric", Sr., 55, of Lebanon, Pa., and formerly of Richmond, Va., passed away peacefully after a brief illness, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 1, 2021.



Ric was born April 2, 1966, to Clinton and Gaye Minetree in Richmond, Va. In his high school years, he moved to Pennsylvania and has resided there ever since. Ric is survived by his loving wife of over 30 years, Lisa; his father, Clinton; his aunt, Linda and husband, Ken; siblings, Clint and wife, Cindy, Lisa and husband, Tim, Tracy and Jimmy; as well as his children, Justin and wife, Stephanie, Magen, Richard Jr. (Ricky) and Katelyn and husband, Vince; grandchildren, Navia, Aivan, LinMarie, Landen and Mason; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ric loved spending his days with his wife and best friend, Lisa. While they enjoyed all their time together, they particularly enjoyed taking out the cars for long drives, attending car shows, going out to dinner and spending time hanging by the firepit with their dog, Scrubs. His lifelong passion was all things Mopar. Ric loved spending time in his garage working on muscle cars, drinking beer and hanging out with his friends. Ric was an honest, straightforward, hardworking man who would do anything for anyone. The quickest way to melt his heart was through his grandbabies.



While a formal service will not be held, a Celebration of Life will be hosted for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please do a burnout.



Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Jonestown, Pa., is honored to serve the family.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2021.