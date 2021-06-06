MITCHELL, Richard M., 92, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Miyoko Saito Mitchell; parents, David and Catherine Mitchell; brothers, David and William Mitchell. Richard is survived by his children, Irene "Mieako" VanStory (Mike Ramkey); Richard Yoshio Mitchell (Andrea), Kathy Holt (Ron) and Debbie Mitchell; grandchildren, Christopher Holt, Curtis Holt, Richard Mitchell, Brandon Mitchell, Kelley Holt and Billie VanStory; great-grandsons, Christopher Holt Jr. and Cayden Holt. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Chesterfield Food Bank, www.chesterfieldfoodbank.org
or to the Richmond Fisher House Foundation Inc., www.richmondfisherhouse.org
. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.