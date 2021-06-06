Menu
Richard M. Mitchell
FUNERAL HOME
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd
Richmond, VA
MITCHELL, Richard M., 92, of Midlothian, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Miyoko Saito Mitchell; parents, David and Catherine Mitchell; brothers, David and William Mitchell. Richard is survived by his children, Irene "Mieako" VanStory (Mike Ramkey); Richard Yoshio Mitchell (Andrea), Kathy Holt (Ron) and Debbie Mitchell; grandchildren, Christopher Holt, Curtis Holt, Richard Mitchell, Brandon Mitchell, Kelley Holt and Billie VanStory; great-grandsons, Christopher Holt Jr. and Cayden Holt. A memorial service with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 11, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Chesterfield Food Bank, www.chesterfieldfoodbank.org or to the Richmond Fisher House Foundation Inc., www.richmondfisherhouse.org. Online condolences at www.morrissett.com.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
6500 Iron Bridge Rd, Richmond, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Enjoy working with Dick durning our pawn shop days.
Stan Balderson
Work
June 7, 2021
You will be missed. Your family and ours lived many years on a short street. Neighbors, yes we were. All family's grew from young to old together. All have moved or deceased Street will never be the same. We will miss you.
Paul and Jean Stewart
Friend
June 6, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
June 6, 2021
