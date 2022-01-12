Menu
Richard Allen Neely Jr.
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
ABOUT
Henrico High School
NEELY, Richard Allen, Jr., 70, of Richmond, died suddenly early Monday morning, January 10, 2022, in the comfort of his home. A kind and friendly man, Richard was loved by many. The first son of Ethel S. and Richard A. Neely Sr., he was born June 21, 1951, in Richmond, Virginia. After he graduated from Henrico High School in 1969, he attended Ferrum College and East Carolina University before graduating with a bachelor's degree in mass communications from Virginia Commonwealth University. Growing up, he earned money as a paper boy for the Richmond Times-Dispatch, and later became a District Manager for the Richmond News Leader while in college. He was promoted to several management roles in the circulation, sales and marketing departments throughout his 39-year career with Richmond Newspapers. He also served in a leadership role with the Richmond Times-Dispatch Invitational Basketball Tournament, which began as a tournament among state college teams over the winter break and evolved into a tournament of area high school teams. In addition, he helped initiate and orchestrate the Taste of Richmond event, sponsored by the newspaper, that showcased local restaurants on Brown's Island for many years. In 1979, he married his soulmate, Paula Kripaitis, who he met in college. Married for 42 years, they had three children, Richard Brian Neely, Laura Kathryn Neely and Sarah Bethany Neely. Richard was an avid birdwatcher and enjoyed snorkeling, fishing and organic gardening. He was also a lifelong, diehard VCU Rams basketball fan and attended nearly every home game since the 1970s. After he retired, he and his wife established "Neely's Garden," and grew and sold organic vegetables, herbs and breads for several years at the Ashland Farmers Market, where they developed a loyal customer base. Known by some as the "tomato angel," he had a passion for growing organic heirloom Hanover tomatoes and loved Cherokee Purple tomatoes the best. A longtime member of Immanuel Episcopal Church in Old Church, Virginia, he faithfully served as head usher and volunteer treasurer of the Immanuel Old Church Foundation for many years. He was also a volunteer coach for Hanover County youth basketball and baseball teams. Richard is survived by his wife, Paula K. Neely; children, Brian Neely (Lauren), Laura Neely, Sarah Neely; grandchildren, Elizabeth Neely, Brandt Neely; and his brothers, William Douglas Neely (Donna) and David Russell Neely (Catherine). A memorial service followed by interment will be held Thursday, January 13, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 3263 Old Church Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Immanuel Church and sent to the address above. bennettfuneralhomes.com
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Immanuel Episcopal Church
3263 Old Church Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Neely, we are so very sorry to learn of your father's passing. Knowing you, we're sure your father was a wonderful man where he will continue his good works for God in Heaven. Bless you angel
George and Rita Martin
January 18, 2022
Paula- You and all of your family are in my prayers. Richard was a wonderful person. I got to know him while we served on a committee at church. He was so enthusiastic about VCU basketball and I loved talking to him about going to the games. He had many great stories. May God be close to you now, for strength and comfort and may His peace overflow in the days to come.
Mellanie Farnsworth
January 16, 2022
Paula my heart breaks for you. Hoping happy memories can sustain you and give you strength. Sending love and hugs.
Susan Sweigard Balcarcel
January 15, 2022
Richard will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was such a kind and loving human being who only had nice things to say about everyone. He made this world a better and brighter place for us all. He was a best friend to all that knew him and we are eternally grateful for knowing him and having him enrich our lives. We will be sustained by so many wonderful times we shared together and these memories will keep us going even in his absence. He was the best husband, father and grandfather anyone could ask for and we are honored to call him a dear and caring friend. RIP dear Richard as we will meet again. We love you
Mike and Peggy Long
January 15, 2022
Richard was such a kind man who always had time to take a special interest in everyone he knew. He was so good at defusing challenging situations with customers. He knew just what to say and do. I learned so much from observing how he navigated conflict. A life taken way too soon. God bless you, Richard.
Charles Bowles
January 15, 2022
My memories of Richie as a little boy and young man always are of his sweet smile and lots of laughs. My son was one of his many friends. My prayers are with Paula and family.
Mary Brown (Steven´s mother)
January 14, 2022
My sincere condolences and healing wishes for family and friends on Richards passing. Peace. I came to know him well, working together for many years. He was a super resource for the stuff I didn't know and I hope I was the same for him. We were involved in so many projects and events - particularly the TDIT where we made a terrific team in producing the premiere high school event in the area. I really miss that and all the other opportunities to work with Richard and to be VCU Rams fans together. I really miss the guy.
Floyd Spencer
January 13, 2022
What a special life Richard lived and what a gift he was to all that knew him. Please know we are thinking of you and your family.
Patti & Randy Childress
January 13, 2022
Certainly enjoyed growing up with Richard and the whole Neely family in Highland Park back in the day. Richard was always such a good guy with such a good attitude. God bless you, old friend!
Don Trevillian
January 13, 2022
I am terribly sorry for your loss, as his life and death have impacted so many people. I will keep your family in prayer for healing and peace.
Ronald L Stilwell
January 13, 2022
What a beautiful tribute. I am praying for comfort and healing in the hearts of his loving family.
Katie Folkes Pegram
January 12, 2022
Our heart is broken for you Paula, and your children. Richard was such a kind and gentle man. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Richard & Linda York
January 12, 2022
Our prayers and deepest sympathy to Paula and the entire family. Will miss a dear and true friend. We both gave 40 years to the RTD and we remained friends the entire time. Richard was a great guy , loved his family, his friends and the many people that he met. Thoughts remain with you Tom
Tom and Cynthia Smith
January 12, 2022
Pula and family, so sorry to hear of this. My prayers are with you and your family.
Sara F Blue
January 12, 2022
Gayle and Martha Pryor
January 12, 2022
Richard was one-of-a-kind. He was mentor and a friend to both of us. He showed us how to navigate in the business world by using integrity and always gave credit where and when it was due. Richard was always very easy-going and fun-loving. It was a true pleasure to not only work with him but to know he and his family as friends. Rest well dear friend.
Steve and Jill Payne
January 12, 2022
I'm so sorry for your loss as Richard was a wonderful person, boss and friend. Richard taught me so much as a telemarketer and promoting me to supervisor of the telemarketing and retention department. My thoughts and prayers are with you. RIP my dear friend
Michelle Jenkins and Family
January 12, 2022
