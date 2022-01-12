Richard will be sorely missed by all who knew him. He was such a kind and loving human being who only had nice things to say about everyone. He made this world a better and brighter place for us all. He was a best friend to all that knew him and we are eternally grateful for knowing him and having him enrich our lives. We will be sustained by so many wonderful times we shared together and these memories will keep us going even in his absence. He was the best husband, father and grandfather anyone could ask for and we are honored to call him a dear and caring friend. RIP dear Richard as we will meet again. We love you

Mike and Peggy Long January 15, 2022