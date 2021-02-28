Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard Alan Phillips
FUNERAL HOME
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA
PHILLIPS, Richard Alan, 84, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Mihalcoe. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; granddaughter, Logan Mihalcoe of Mechanicsville, Va.; sister, Doris Bentley of Morganton, N.C.; brother, Douglas Phillips of Roanoke, Va. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 3, at 12 p.m. at New Bridge Baptist Church, 5701 Elko Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150. Interment will be held in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at Nelsenrichmond.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
3
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
New Bridge Baptist Church
5701 Elko Rd., Sandston, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.