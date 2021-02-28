PHILLIPS, Richard Alan, 84, of Richmond, passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dawn Mihalcoe. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis; granddaughter, Logan Mihalcoe of Mechanicsville, Va.; sister, Doris Bentley of Morganton, N.C.; brother, Douglas Phillips of Roanoke, Va. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 3, at 12 p.m. at New Bridge Baptist Church, 5701 Elko Rd., Sandston, Va. 23150. Interment will be held in Washington Memorial Park. Online condolences may be left at Nelsenrichmond.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Feb. 28, 2021.