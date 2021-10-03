REGAN, Richard "Richie" Joseph, II, 48, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 28, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Richard and Margaret Regan; siblings, Peggy Ziobro (Alan) and Patrick Regan; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Richie was "dad" and "grandpa" to Dez and Riley. Richie is also survived by his devoted Chesterfield County Police Department family; and his beloved Bobseine family in Cattaraugus, N.Y. Friends and family may visit from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, October 7 at John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, 5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, N.Y. 14075. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 8, at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church, 66 E. Main St. Hamburg, N.Y. 14075. Interment to follow in Epiphany of our Lord Cemetery. A local Chesterfield memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Chesterfield County Police Foundation, P.O. Box 1684, Chesterfield, Va. 23832. Online condolences at morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 3, 2021.