Richard Robertson
ROBERTSON, Richard, 71, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021. Richard was preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa Ellen Robertson; mother, Joyce Maxine Robertson; and father, Donald W. Robertson. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Deborah Robertson; daughter, Jennifer Robertson; sister, Cheryl Hayes; and loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. Richard loved history, camping and was an accomplished jack of all trades. He retired from DuPont as an electrician after 38 years. He was known for his outgoing personality and will be greatly missed by many. His funeral service will be held 6 p.m. on Friday, October 8, 2021, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation for The Melissa Robertson Memorial Scholarship, https://www.askccf.org/donate.html.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Debbie, I am very sorry to hear of your husband´s passing. I wish the best for you and your family. The pain and heartache you bear now will, in time, be replaced with warm memories. Take care and hold your family close.
Mark Lloyd
September 30, 2021
So very sorry for your loss, I worked with Richard, he was a great guy.
Les Lanyon
September 29, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service
September 29, 2021
