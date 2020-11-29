Menu
Richard Ryland Holzbach
HOLZBACH, Richard Ryland, 83, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2020, at his Lakewood home. He was surrounded by his family and his two special nurses, Jennifer Houser and Katie Griffin. Ryland enjoyed theater, family, travel, sarcastic wit and a good Southern meal. He is survived by his wife, Jean Willis Holzbach; son, Steve Holzbach (Verna); daughters, Susan Seward (Chris) and Beth Gaffney; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org or mailed to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.
My deepest sympathy to you and your family Jean.
Judy Forbes
November 27, 2020
Ryland Holzbach was such a delight to be around. I always enjoyed entering his apartment for maintenance work orders because you never knew what you were getting into. A witty man who could always put a smile on his face, no matter how your day was going. Ryland is now with the lord and is in a MUCH better place. My condolences are with the Holzbach family.
Mason Lloyd. Maintenance
November 25, 2020
Jean, I am so sorry to hear about Ryland. I will definitely miss him coming by the bank singing to me. He was a highlight to my day.
Tammy @ Chesapeake Bank
November 25, 2020