HOLZBACH, Richard Ryland, 83, of Henrico, went to be with the Lord on November 21, 2020, at his Lakewood home. He was surrounded by his family and his two special nurses, Jennifer Houser and Katie Griffin. Ryland enjoyed theater, family, travel, sarcastic wit and a good Southern meal. He is survived by his wife, Jean Willis Holzbach; son, Steve Holzbach (Verna); daughters, Susan Seward (Chris) and Beth Gaffney; seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse at samaritanspurse.org
or mailed to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, N.C. 28607.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Nov. 29, 2020.