SCHWARZSCHILD, Richard J. "Dick", 75, passed away December 13, 2021. Dick was predeceased by his father, Richard I. Schwarzschild; and mother, Betty Berne Schwarzschild. He is survived by his longtime companion and friend, Beverley Trinkle; his sister, Ellen Schwarzschild Kreuter; brother, J. William "Bill" Schwarzschild (Ruby); nieces, Wendy Kreuter (Kenny Salken), Shari Kreuter Layburn (Mark); nephews, Joseph Schwarzschild and Barry Schwarzschild, and many grandnieces and nephews. Dick attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond and the University of Virginia. He was an army reserves specialist from 1969 to 1976. Dick worked for four years at Schwarzschild Jewelers before moving into the insurance industry at USF&G, where he enjoyed a 26-year career, retiring in 1996. He served on the advisory investment committee at the Weinstein JCC. Dick could often be found sharing a favorite meal in some local restaurants that became home away from home, especially Crazy Greek and Bogarts. He enjoyed the Schwarzschild love for desserts, delighting in gifts of baked goods, especially chocolate chip cookies. He was a man of varied interests, from oriental rugs to music. Although Dick never owned a pet, beloved family dogs learned being by his side was a cherished position. He also had a passion for fitness and was a loyal gym member at the Weinstein JCC. His family will miss his kindness, stability, wisdom and humor. Dick was always there to lend a hand and a valued listening ear. He lived his recent years with endless patience and gratitude, always offering a thank you to those surrounding him. He was particularly touched by the care provided by Daleth Juhasz, Dinah Carcagno and Eva Bates-Sherman. A private, graveside service was held on December 15, 2021. To honor Dick, please consider a donation to Jewish Family Services (jfsrichmond.org
) or Congregation Beth Ahabah (bethahabah.org
).
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 19, 2021.