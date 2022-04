SHANNON, Richard, age 79, passed away in Richmond, Va., on May 19, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Bessie and Larry; and a brother, David. He is survived by his wife, Wendy Kleinfield; three sons, Andrew, Christopher and Jonathan; and five grandsons. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ginter Park Recreation Assn. on Wednesday, June 30, at 3 p.m. An obituary and guestbook may be signed at Affinity Funeral Service.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 27, 2021.