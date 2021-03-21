SHOVER, Richard "Ricky" Lee, Jr., went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard Lee Shover Sr. and Margaret Frances Snyder Shover; his sister, Mary Anne Woody "Woody"; and his niece, Patricia Augular Farmer (Harvey). He is survived by his life partner of 23 years, Carol Tuck Davis; a son, Richard Michael Davis; great-niece, Jamie Farmer; and wide network of family and friends and his beloved canine friends, "Roxie-Rock-Rock," "Baby Cat" and "Molly" (deceased). He graduated from Varina High School in 1973. Richard and his family offer their sincere thanks for the care and comfort given to him and family by American Cancer Institute, and members of Progressive Pharmacy and At Home Care Hospice. Honoring Richard's wishes, cremation will take place through Nelsen Funeral Home with interment in Washington Memorial Cemetery. (TBD)
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Nelsen Funeral Home - Richmond.
3 Entries
I'm so sorry to hear about Rick we were best neighborhood friends its heart breaking
Timothy FOLLAND
February 3, 2022
Richard had a big heart and always visited his friends and family when they were sick. He was a good friend to my husband, Bill Bratton, and to me and he will be missed. Carol was by his side day and night and took exceptional care of him. RIP Ricky
Carol Bratton
Friend
March 26, 2021
TO THE FAMILY OUR CONDOLENCES GO OUT TO YOU AT THIS TIME OF SORROW. RICHARD IS NOW IN A BETTER PLACE AND NO MORE PAIN, CAROL DID A WONDERFUL JOB TAKING CARE OF HIM.