SHOVER, Richard "Ricky" Lee, Jr., went to be with the Lord on March 14, 2021. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard Lee Shover Sr. and Margaret Frances Snyder Shover; his sister, Mary Anne Woody "Woody"; and his niece, Patricia Augular Farmer (Harvey). He is survived by his life partner of 23 years, Carol Tuck Davis; a son, Richard Michael Davis; great-niece, Jamie Farmer; and wide network of family and friends and his beloved canine friends, "Roxie-Rock-Rock," "Baby Cat" and "Molly" (deceased). He graduated from Varina High School in 1973. Richard and his family offer their sincere thanks for the care and comfort given to him and family by American Cancer Institute, and members of Progressive Pharmacy and At Home Care Hospice. Honoring Richard's wishes, cremation will take place through Nelsen Funeral Home with interment in Washington Memorial Cemetery. (TBD)



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 21, 2021.