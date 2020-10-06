WILKERSON, Richard T., Sr., First Sergeant (Ret.), 84, departed this life September 30, 2020. Richard was born on December 10, 1935, the son of Virginia Louise and John Addison Wilkerson. A Vietnam War veteran, Richard became a social worker after retiring from the military. He ran a group home for boys, then started and ran the John Addison Wilkerson (JAWS) Boys Club, named in honor of his father. Through his work with the youth, Richard impacted the lives of countless young men. He was preceded in death by his sons, Anthony S. Wilkerson and Richard T. Wilkerson Jr.; sister, Louise Mason; and brothers, John Jr., Edward, and Earl Lee. He is survived by five sons, Ronald C., Keith O., Michael A., David L. (Penny) and Clint D. Wilkerson (Lisa); two daughters, Donna L. Wiggins and Gail A. Wilkerson; 11 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; a loving sister, Dorothy M. Ruth; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where viewing will take place Wednesday, October 7, 2020, from 12 to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 13389 Mountain Rd., on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 1 p.m.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2020.