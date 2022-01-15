Menu
Richard Michael Tredway
TREDWAY, Richard Michael, of New Kent, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the age of 75. Rick was born in Richmond, Va., and was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson and Nancy Tredway. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kathryn "Fran" Tredway; and children, Adam D. Sorrell, wife, Allisa and Candice T. Pecka, husband, Ken. Rick had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Rick was a long-time member of Mechanicsville Christian Center. His passion was working with the Hermitage High School Class of 1965 Reunion Committee. His loss will be deeply felt in the multitude of friends his life touched. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.virginiacremate.com.
I met you a year ago but you impact me for a lifetime ..The laughs were none stop ..Defintely the best co worker I've ever had since day 1 ..It was never a dull moment I often look at your chair and remember all the good times we share love you ole man an in your words be good Hattie mae (smile)
Samantha Ridley
Work
January 26, 2022
We had many great memories with Rick and Fran down in Wakefield. He was a good man and will be greatly missed. The Griffins
Griffin Family
January 23, 2022
I have great memories of Rick and I fishing at the river. Aunt Nancy was always a hoot laughing and making jokes. Will miss seeing Rick and talking about old times.
Spencer Lauterbach
Family
January 22, 2022
So sorry to hear that Rick passed ,we all were such good friends in montpelier, sending prayers to you and your family
Louie Toombs
Friend
January 18, 2022
I remember Richard from Signet/Capital One. It was a fun place to work and we were all like family. I know Carolyn(my manager at one point in my career) loved Richard very much! Prayers for her and their family.
Susan Baker
Work
January 16, 2022
Dear Fran and family - know you and your family are surrounded by lots of love and prayers. I was saddened when Susan told me of your loss of Rick. May God grant you gentle comfort and peace. Lots of love Betsy
Betsy Chamberlain Hartz
January 15, 2022
Fran, my heart is breaking for you. Sending you love and prayers my friend.
Donna Armstrong
Friend
January 15, 2022
Just found out about Rick´s passing. Please accept our deepest sympathy in your loss. We love you and are here for you.
Becky and Merrill Tate
Friend
January 15, 2022
I remember Rick in High School. Sorry for your loss of a good man
William Jones
January 15, 2022
So sorry to see this Fran. Blessing to you and the family
Wayne
January 15, 2022
Fran, so sorry to hear of Ricky's passing Keeping you & family in my thoughts & prayers
Nancy Layne Peregoy
Friend
January 15, 2022
