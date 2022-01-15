TREDWAY, Richard Michael, of New Kent, Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, January 10, 2022 at the age of 75. Rick was born in Richmond, Va., and was preceded in death by his parents, Jackson and Nancy Tredway. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kathryn "Fran" Tredway; and children, Adam D. Sorrell, wife, Allisa and Candice T. Pecka, husband, Ken. Rick had six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Rick was a long-time member of Mechanicsville Christian Center. His passion was working with the Hermitage High School Class of 1965 Reunion Committee. His loss will be deeply felt in the multitude of friends his life touched. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.virginiacremate.com
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2022.