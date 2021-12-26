UHRIG, Richard "Dick" Anton, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away December 17, 2021, at the age of 91. He was born October 2, 1930 in Manhattan, N.Y. Dick spent his youth in New York City and from December 1941 to August 1946, Germany.
Dick was a graduate of Cliffside Park High School 1949 and Lafayette College 1953. He worked summers at "Lenape Village" in the Poconos, where he met and fell in love with Elly Keiser, the owners' daughter. Dick and Elly eloped November 7, 1953. They were married for 67 years until her death.
The U.S. Army shipped Dick off to Germany; Elly followed a few months later. In 1958, they returned stateside, with assignments at Fort Bragg, N.C., Fort McClellan, Ala. and Camillus, N.Y. In 1967, they moved to Chester, Va. and resided at their home on Percival Street for nearly 44 years. In 2011, they moved to the retirement community at Lucy Corr Village.
On April 30, 1976, after serving his country for nearly 23 years, Dick retired as a Lt. Colonel. He worked briefly for the Garcia Corporation. In 1979, the Republican party recruited Dick to run for Chesterfield County Treasurer. He ran a valiant but unsuccessful campaign.
About 1980, Dick found his second act: serving with the Bensley-Bermuda Volunteer Rescue Squad. He logged thousands of hours as a driver and paramedic. He also served as an instructor, Chief of Operations (1985), Vice President (1987 to 1988) and President (1998).
Dick was an avid bridge player and led a local duplicate game for many years.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, sister and wife. He is survived by eight children, Rick, Lee, Bob, Shirley Griffith, Kathy Braun, Mary Phillips, Tom and Bill; 15 grandchildren, April, Jessica, Chris, Tim, Lukas, Kate, Jonathan, Richard, Sam, Michael, Billy, Andrew, Jeff, Josh and James; 10 great-grandchildren, Madison, Sydney, Caleb, Sophia, Tucker, Greyson, Cayden, Stella, Benni and James; and one great-great-granddaughter, Journi.
An in-person funeral is being planned for July 2022. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Chester Presbyterian Church. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home and condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Dec. 26, 2021.