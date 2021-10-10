Menu
Richard Lee "Dick" White
FUNERAL HOME
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd
Richmond, VA
WHITE, Richard "Dick" Lee, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley White; and parents, Frank and Mary Woody White. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Via (David); son, Tim White (Linda); granddaughter, Hannah White; and sister-in-law, Edith Waldbauer. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Oct
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bliley's Funeral Homes
8510 Staples Mill Rd, Richmond, VA
Oct
13
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forest Lawn Cemetery
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Bliley's Funeral Homes
