WHITE, Richard "Dick" Lee, 90, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 5, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley White; and parents, Frank and Mary Woody White. He is survived by his daughter, Tina Via (David); son, Tim White (Linda); granddaughter, Hannah White; and sister-in-law, Edith Waldbauer. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at Bliley's - Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at Forest Lawn Cemetery.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2021.