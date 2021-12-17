Menu
Richard Hartwell White
WHITE, Richard Hartwell, 81, of Bremo Bluff, Va., passed away on December 13, 2021, at his home. Dick was known throughout the county for his lifelong passion for farming. He was predeceased by his parents, Harry Hartwell and Iva Loving White. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Harriette Lindsay Kent White; a brother, William Stone (Dot); and sister, Harriet Johnson (Russell); his children, Richard Steven, Holland Hartwell (Jessica) and Peyton Loving; and grandchildren, Mio, Mika and Iva; along with numerous nieces and nephews. He leaves behind best friends that have always been there for him, John Bauserman and Frank White; and his constant furry companion, Rusty. Richard graduated from Ferrum College and Virginia Tech with a degree in Agricultural Engineering (1964). He worked as an engineer at Automatic Controls of Richmond for 40 years and served on the Farm Bureau's Board of Directors. A graveside service will be held at Fork Union Baptist Cemetery on Saturday, December 18 at 2 p.m. Visitation will follow at Fork Union Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association and please support your local 4-H and FFA chapters. Funeral services will be cared for by Sheridan Funeral Home of Kents Store, Va.
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
December 17, 2021
Allen and I are so very sorry to hear of Mr. White´s passing. We will never forget his sweet, "Southern Gentleman" way. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Angie Peyton
December 17, 2021
