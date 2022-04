WOODSON, Richard Warren, born October 5, 1947, died January 1, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; his daughter, Michelle Dillard (John); his grandson, Jacob Woodson Dillard; his grandaughter, Sarah Elaine Dillard; his brother, Randy Woodson. "Do everything in love."- 1 Corinthians 16:14. Memorial service at a later date.



Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jan. 7, 2022.