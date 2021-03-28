ZARYCZNY, Richard, 63, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. He is survived by his beloved wife of 42 years, Sarah Zaryczny; son, Anthony Zaryczny; sisters-in-law, Sherry Parker and Ava Moore; brothers-in-law, William Nunn and Johnny Nunn; nieces, Mandi Boggs, Tori Parker and Lisa Nunn; nephews, Andy Parker and Derrike Nunn; uncles, Henry Zaryczny and Bo Zaryczny; special friends, Frankie and Renee Pearce; and too many more loving family and friends to mention. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Miroslaw Zaryczny. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Monday, March 29, 2021, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10), with his memorial service to follow at 6 p.m. Online condolences at morrissett.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2021.