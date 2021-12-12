ZINKHAM, Richard E., 94, of Sandston, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughters, Sue Molennor of Florida, Amy Merchant (Dan) of Sandston; son, Jeffrey Zinkham of Hopewell; grandchildren, Kelly, Travis, Melissa, Kayleigh, Emily and Abby; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Kaydence, Lincoln; and a brother, Ronald Zinkham (Barbara). Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a WWII Army veteran, who stayed very aware of current world events and an avid reader. A service is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.