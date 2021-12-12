Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard E. Zinkham
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
11020 W. Broad St.
Glen Allen, VA
ZINKHAM, Richard E., 94, of Sandston, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Eileen; daughters, Sue Molennor of Florida, Amy Merchant (Dan) of Sandston; son, Jeffrey Zinkham of Hopewell; grandchildren, Kelly, Travis, Melissa, Kayleigh, Emily and Abby; great-grandchildren, Zachary, Kaydence, Lincoln; and a brother, Ronald Zinkham (Barbara). Richard was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a WWII Army veteran, who stayed very aware of current world events and an avid reader. A service is planned for a later date. Online condolences may be registered at bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett Funeral Homes - Glen Allen.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Sorry to hear the passing of Dick, he was a wonderful neighbor and will be always remembered.
Bill and Dianne Kati, Zelienople, Pa.
Friend
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results