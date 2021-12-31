Menu
Rick Beasley
BEASLEY, Rick, 76, of Henrico, Va., departed this life on Sunday, December 26, 2021. Rick was preceded in death by the mother of his four children, Phyllis Beasley. He is survived by his children, Chris (Kim), Heather (Bobby), Danielle (Anthony) and Cory (Mae); 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Rick also leaves behind his beloved companion and best friend, Joann Underwood. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations in his name at www.alz.org.

Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.
