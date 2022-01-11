Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Richmond Times-Dispatch
Richmond Times-Dispatch Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rickey Blaine "Papa" Andrews
FUNERAL HOME
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
3215 Anderson Hwy
Powhatan, VA
ANDREWS, Rickey Blaine "Papa", 69, from Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Garretson Andrews; his children, Rebecca "Punk" Andrews, Rickey B. Andrews II, Jamie "Henrietta" Vaughan (Woodrow), Justin Slayton (Alie), Lauren "Weasel" Oliveri (Alex), Jimmy Hanvey (Allison), Monica Stephenson (Shawn) and Connie Simpson; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and devoted sister-in-law, Sherry Slayton. Rick was an amazing man who loved being with his family and his grandbabies. He was an avid gardener, Model T enthusiast and the world biggest joke-teller. He never met a stranger. There will be no public viewing or funeral. Private graveside service with family only. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Bennett & Barden Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bennett & Barden Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest in peace, Rickey. I still fondly remember the 'old days' when we all lived in Virginia and congregated at Dale and Mary Lou's house, for work and fun and food, out in the sticks. Always had a big time. You humor was contagious. Mary Lou loved you and she was a pretty good judge of character. You'll be missed.
Gary and Sandy Johnson
Family
January 25, 2022
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results