ANDREWS, Rickey Blaine "Papa", 69, from Powhatan, Va., departed this life on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Garretson Andrews; his children, Rebecca "Punk" Andrews, Rickey B. Andrews II, Jamie "Henrietta" Vaughan (Woodrow), Justin Slayton (Alie), Lauren "Weasel" Oliveri (Alex), Jimmy Hanvey (Allison), Monica Stephenson (Shawn) and Connie Simpson; 17 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and devoted sister-in-law, Sherry Slayton. Rick was an amazing man who loved being with his family and his grandbabies. He was an avid gardener, Model T enthusiast and the world biggest joke-teller. He never met a stranger. There will be no public viewing or funeral. Private graveside service with family only. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch from Jan. 11 to Jan. 19, 2022.