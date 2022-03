KING, Rickey Nathaniel, 63, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, August 29, 2021. He leaves to cherish his memory a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, one hour prior to the 11 a.m. Celebration of Life service. Livestreaming will be avaliable. Interment private.