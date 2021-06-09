My dear sweet friend. There are no words I could exspress adiquitly tolsay what your friendship has meant to me these past 30 plus yrs. Only God can console my heart. But with humble graditude l say I love you always Thank you. To her Husband and Family remember her with joy and laughter she would not want it any other way . Sara and Rob she loved you so and was always proud of you . I see her in you so I know she will live on God's Peace and Grace

Laura Holmes June 9, 2021