LUMPKIN, Rilda Tucker, 60, of Henrico, went to join her family in heaven on Sunday, June 6, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Bob; her children, Robert Broaddus (Valerie) and Sara Escamilla; also two grandchildren, Jacob Escamilla and Evan Broaddus. She is also survived by her bonus children, Eric, Destini, Hunter and Skye; four brothers, Bobby (Kathy), Billy (Ilene), David and Donnie Tucker; and several nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, June 12, 2021 at the Aylett Chapel of B. W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.
Published by Richmond Times-Dispatch on Jun. 9, 2021.
Please accept our heartfelt sympathies for your loss. Today and always, may loving memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength. Rilda always had a funny story to tell and a plan for action. She will be greatly missed and forever in our hearts.
Holly Winfrey and Family
Family
June 12, 2021
My dear sweet friend. There are no words I could exspress adiquitly tolsay what your friendship has meant to me these past 30 plus yrs. Only God can console my heart. But with humble graditude l say I love you always Thank you. To her Husband and Family remember her with joy and laughter she would not want it any other way . Sara and Rob she loved you so and was always proud of you . I see her in you so I know she will live on God's Peace and Grace
Laura Holmes
June 9, 2021
Sarah so sorry for you loss . Hugs and prayers
Diane L Smelser
Other
June 9, 2021
Sarah and Robbie, I am deeply sorry for your loss. Your mom was amazing, blunt, loving, funny sarcastic little firecracker. I will never how wonderful she was to my daughters, her grandkids. Life took a lot of turns this last decade. I saw her strength and her sacrifices even through some really tough times and still find a way to slap a smile on and make everyone laugh. Lots of love and respect
Rodney
Aaralyn
Raegan
Rodney Shelton
Family
June 9, 2021
Rilda was like no other. She was funny and never had met a stranger. We are going to miss her dearly. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her family. Keep the happy memories close to your heart always
Hope & Dennis Estlock
June 9, 2021
I had lost touch with Rilda over 20 years ago, but thought of her many times and how it would be great to get reconnected and play cards again. R.I.P. my friend. Prayers to the family, especially Robbie & Sara.